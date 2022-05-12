Users in Texas, Illinois can no longer use certain filters on Instagram and Facebook

Fun social media filters are now banned in Texas and Illinois. Meta turned off AR filters in the two states after they accused the company of misusing facial recognition technology.

Some filters are still available on apps like Facebook and Instagram, but the filters that use facial recognition are now gone, thanks to new state laws.

Texas accused Meta of violating privacy rights through its technology.

In Illinois, a class-action lawsuit that restricted the use of biometric data was settled.

Texas has a similar case pending.

However, Meta doesn’t believe that its technology violates facial recognition laws in Illinois and Texas.

Meta said it plans to roll out an opt-in system that would explain how its technology works and continue offering filters that map out users’ faces.