US issues travel advisory for Cancun after disputes between Uber, taxi drivers

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A travel advisory has been issued for one of Mexico's most popular vacation spots.

Cancun is now on the U.S. State Department's radar after Uber officially became legal in the state. Local taxi drivers aren't taken kindly to the court ruling, and in some cases, tourists have gotten caught up in the crossfire.

The owner of Cadillac Travel Group says Cancun is still a popular destination for many in the U.S. who aren't enjoying the cold and snow.

Keith Powers had no idea about the travel advisory until he was already vacationing in Cancun.

"They (the hotel) didn't want to let it out," Powers said. "It was a serious problem for a couple of days and just yesterday, it seems like they finalized everything and there were some arrests made."

Taxi drivers have blocked access to main roads and the airport in protests.

David Fishman, who owns Cadillac Travel, said he is by no means telling clients not to go.

"What we do is research and see what is going on," Fishman said.

He says dozens of clients have taken trips to Cancun with no problem. But one couple who returned home recently did have a long taxi ride to the airport because their driver had to break traffic laws to avoid the blocks.

"They made their flight and got home safely, but they didn't feel unsafe, and they didn't see any demonstration. They just saw them blocking the road," Fishman said.

Powers is headed back to Detroit Friday morning. He said his hotel is ensuring his ride to the airport is smooth.

"They are taking photos of the driver and the license plates before you even get into the vehicle," Powers said. "So, they are taking more extreme measures here."

Powers says he would recommend the area to a friend.

"Yeah, overall, very safe," Powers said.

You can always work with travel agencies, resorts or hotels ahead of time to preplan all of your transportation.

Fishman says if you're in a pinch, he suggests taking a taxi over an Uber.

This article was written by WXYZ.