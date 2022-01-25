Two men found dead with apparent gunshot wounds inside crashed car in Montana

Montana police said Tuesday morning that investigators believe a disturbance occurred inside a vehicle prior to it crashing in the city of Billings.

Lt. Brandon Wooley said officers were dispatched at 3:11 a.m. local time to a vehicle crash in the 300 block of South 27th Street. When officers arrived they said they found two men inside a vehicle unresponsive and not breathing. The men, both estimated to be in their 20s, had suffered apparent gunshot wounds and died at the scene, Wooley said.

Their names have not yet been released. A third person inside the vehicle was taken by ambulance to a medical facility. He was identified as a 22-year-old man from Billings, but his name was not released.

Casey Conlon/MTN News

"Initial information indicates that a disturbance occurred in the vehicle prior to crashing into a tree on the side of the road," Wooley said in a statement. "Detectives with the Investigations Divisions are on-scene investigating. At this time, the BPD is not looking for any other persons involved. There have been no arrests."

