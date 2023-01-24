The full list: Which movies, actors were nominated for 2023 Academy Awards

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday the nominees for this year's Oscars. The winners will be announced on March 12.
Here is a list of nominees:
Actor In A Leading Role
Nominees
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
Actor In A Supporting Role
Nominees
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
- Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Actress In A Leading Role
Nominees
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Ana De Armas, Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Actress In A Supporting Role
Nominees
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Animated Feature Film
Nominees
- Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio, Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar And Alex Bulkley
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan And Paul Mezey
- Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, Joel Crawford And Mark Swift
- The Sea Beast, Chris Williams And Jed Schlanger
- Turning Red, Domee Shi And Lindsey Collins
Cinematography
Nominees
- All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend
- Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths, Darius Khondji
- Elvis, Mandy Walker
- Empire Of Light, Roger Deakins
- Tár, Florian Hoffmeister
Costume Design
Nominees
- Babylon, Mary Zophres
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter
- Elvis, Catherine Martin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once, Shirley Kurata
- Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris, Jenny Beavan
Directing
Nominees
- The Banshees Of Inisherin, Martin Mcdonagh
- Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan And Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg
- Tár, Todd Field
- Triangle Of Sadness, Ruben Östlund
Documentary Feature Film
Nominees
- All That Breathes, Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann And Teddy Leifer
- All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin And Yoni Golijov
- Fire Of Love, Sara Dosa, Shane Boris And Ina Fichman
- A House Made Of Splinters, Simon Lereng Wilmont And Monica Hellström
- Navalny, Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller And Shane Boris
Documentary Short Film
Nominees
- The Elephant Whisperers, Kartiki Gonsalves And Guneet Monga
- Haulout, Evgenia Arbugaeva And Maxim Arbugaev
- How Do You Measure A Year, Jay Rosenblatt
- The Martha Mitchell Effect, Anne Alvergue And Beth Levison
- Stranger At The Gate, Joshua Seftel And Conall Jones
Film Editing
Nominees
- The Banshees Of Inisherin, Mikkel E.g. Nielsen
- Elvis, Matt Villa And Jonathan Redmond
- Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paul Rogers
- Tár, Monika Willi
- Top Gun: Maverick, Eddie Hamilton
International Feature Film
Nominees
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- Eo
- The Quiet Girl
Makeup And Hairstyling
Nominees
- All Quiet On The Western Front, Heike Merker And Linda Eisenhamerová
- The Batman, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino And Mike Fontaine
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Camille Friend And Joel Harlow
- Elvis, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird And Aldo Signoretti
- The Whale, Adrien Morot, Judy Chin And Anne Marie Bradley
Music (Original Score)
Nominees
- All Quiet On The Western Front, Volker Bertelmann
- Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
- The Banshees Of Inisherin, Carter Burwell
- Everything Everywhere All At Once, Son Lux
- The Fabelmans, John Williams
Music (Original Song)
Nominees
- Applause
From Tell It Like A Woman; Music And Lyric By Diane Warren
- Hold My Hand
From Top Gun: Maverick; Music And Lyric By Lady Gaga And Bloodpop
- Lift Me Up
From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Music By Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler And Ludwig Goransson; Lyric By Tems And Ryan Coogler
- Naatu Naatu
From Rrr; Music By M.m. Keeravaani; Lyric By Chandrabose
- This Is A Life
From Everything Everywhere All At Once; Music By Ryan Lott, David Byrne And Mitski; Lyric By Ryan Lott And David Byrne
Best Picture
Nominees
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Avatar: The Way Of Water
- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle Of Sadness
- Women Talking
Production Design
Nominees
- All Quiet On The Western Front
Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper
- Avatar: The Way Of Water
Production Design: Dylan Cole And Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole
- Babylon
Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
- Elvis
Production Design: Catherine Martin And Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn
- The Fabelmans
Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O'hara
Short Film (Animated)
Nominees
- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year Of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It
Short Film (Live Action)
Nominees
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Sound
Nominees
- All Quiet On The Western Front, Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel And Stefan Korte
- Avatar: The Way Of Water, Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers And Michael Hedges
- The Batman, Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray And Andy Nelson
- Elvis, David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson And Michael Keller
- Top Gun: Maverick, Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon And Mark Taylor
Visual Effects
Nominees
- All Quiet On The Western Front, Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank And Kamil Jafar
- Avatar: The Way Of Water, Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon And Daniel Barrett
- The Batman, Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands And Dominic Tuohy
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White And Dan Sudick
- Top Gun: Maverick, Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson And Scott R. Fisher
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Nominees
- All Quiet On The Western Front
Screenplay - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Written By Rian Johnson
- Living
Written By Kazuo Ishiguro
- Top Gun: Maverick
Screenplay By Ehren Kruger And Eric Warren Singer And Christopher Mcquarrie; Story By Peter Craig And Justin Marks
- Women Talking
Screenplay By Sarah Polley
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Nominees
- The Banshees Of Inisherin
Written By Martin Mcdonagh
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
Written By Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans
Written By Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
- Tár
Written By Todd Field
- Triangle Of Sadness
Written By Ruben Östlund