Sheriff's deputy, 4 others dead after shooting in California

Officials say a sheriff's deputy and four other people were fatally wounded in a weekend shooting in a home near Bakersfield.

According to the Associated Press, the suspected shooter, three people inside the home, and a SWAT team member were shot during a hostage situation by a man officials say was armed with an AK-47-style rifle and a handgun.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said Deputy Phillip Campas was killed while trying to rescue hostages Sunday in Wasco, located northwest of Bakersfield, the AP reported.

According to Scripps' sister station, KERO, Deputy Dizander Guerrero suffered gunshot wounds but was treated at a nearby hospital and released.

Several other deputies were also wounded by shrapnel during the violence, KERO reported.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, had been arrested previously multiple times for domestic violence offenses, the AP reported.

According to KERO, the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday when SWAT members began approaching the home.

The AP reported that the suspect had a restraining order filed against him and was prohibited from owning firearms and going to the residence.