Santas on motorcycles took over the streets of Tokyo.

And it was all for a good cause.

Since 2008, the Harley Santa Club has hosted a ride against child abuse.

Following the parade, riders participate in a toy run to donate toys to children in need.

According to the Asahi Shimbun, cases of child abuse rose in Japan rose to 20% between January and March.

Last year, only 100 riders participated due to the pandemic, Reuters reported.

Four hundred children are expected to get the donated toys.