Sabra recalls classic hummus over possible salmonella contamination

Sabra voluntarily recalls some packages of its 10-ounce containers of its Classic Hummus due to possible salmonella contamination.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the company recalls approximately 2,100 cases following a routine screening that found potential salmonella in one tub.

The recall applies to hummus produced on Feb. 10 between 6 p.m. and midnight, with a best before the date of April 26.

The FDA said no other Sabra products were affected by the recall.No one has reported getting sick, the FDA said.

According to the notice, Sabra distributed the product in 16 states.