Ronda Rousey is now a mother to a newborn baby girl.

The former UFC women's bantamweight champion posted pictures of the baby's little hand on Instagram. She captioned the picture with the baby's name, La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne.

This is Rousey and her husband, Travis Browne's, first baby together.

Browne posted the same pictures on his Instagram page, saying, "You are so incredibly loved!"

Rousey and Browne got married in 2017 in his home state of Hawaii.