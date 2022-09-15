Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Rapper Cardi B pleads guilty to charges after New York strip club fight

Cardi B
David Cliff/David Cliff/Invision/AP
Cardi B performs at the Wireless festival in London, Friday, July 8, 2022. (Photo by David Cliff/Invision/AP)
Cardi B
Posted at 6:06 PM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 19:23:20-04

Rapper Cardi B pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors on Thursday in a New York courtroom.

The charges stem from a 2018 fight at a New York City strip club in Queens.

The Grammy Award-winning artist, whose legal name is Belcalis Almanzar, copped to the charges, which include third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment, the Queens district attorney's office said.

As Reuters reported, she was sentenced to 15 days of community service.

According to Vulture, if the rapper completes the court-ordered community service, she will receive a conditional discharge, meaning the charges will be dismissed.

If she does not complete the 15 days of community service she could face 15 days in jail, prosecutors confirmed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Where to keep cool in the Coastal Bend