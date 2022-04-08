Power outage strands people on Transformers ride at Universal Studios Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say nearly a dozen people were rescued after a power outage left them stranded on a ride at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said crews were called to the park's Transformers ride around 3:45 p.m. Thursday after 11 people got stuck on the indoor ride.

The Los Angeles Times reports the riders were freed by 6 p.m. and no one was hurt.

According to the ABC affiliate in Los Angeles, the power outage also affected the Harry Potter ride.

The park said in a statement that it experienced a “brief power dip” that resulted in “exiting guests from some attractions.”

Power has since been restored.