A painting by Pablo Picasso sold for $67.5 million at an auction.

"Femme nue couchée" depicts a woman as a sea creature.

"Femme nue couchée is one of Picasso’s most monumental and uninhibited portrayals of his muse Marie-Thérèse Walter," a description from Sotheby's says.

The painting was created in the 1930s.

It was expected to sell for $60 million, according to Reuters.

The name of the buyer has not been released.