Oklahoma woman convicted of manslaughter for suffering miscarriage

A 21-year-old Oklahoma woman was convicted of manslaughter for suffering a miscarriage while using methamphetamine.

The Associated Press reported that a jury sentenced Brittney Poolaw to four years in prison after convicting her of first-degree manslaughter.

USA Today reported that the Comanche County District Attorney's Office said her using methamphetamine caused the loss of her fetus. Still, the medical examiner's report differs from that of the DA's office.

The medical examiner's office said that although the autopsy of the fetus showed it had tested positive for methamphetamine, there was no evidence that the substance is what caused the miscarriage, the news outlets reported.

The autopsy showed that a genetic anomaly or placenta abruption could have caused the miscarriage.

The AP reported that the medical examiner's report stated that Poolaw's fetus was between 15 and 17 weeks old, which means it was not yet viable outside the womb.

According to the AP, another attorney, John Coyle, was retained by the National Advocates for Pregnant Women to assist with an appeal.