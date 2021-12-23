New Year's Eve in Times Square scaled back amid rising threat of COVID-19

New health and safety protocols were announced Thursday for the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square.

The event in New York City will be limited to 15,000 people. Approximately 58,000 people typically pack into Times Square to see the ball drop on New Year's Eve.

Masks and proof of vaccination status are required for those planning to attend the event. Organizers will also limit entry to after 3 p.m.

The latest health protocols come as New York City faces a surge in cases of COVID-19 due to the omicron variant. The latest seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in New York City is well over 12,000.

This year's event marks the return of the in-person celebration. The annual tradition was virtual in 2020 due to concerns about the virus.