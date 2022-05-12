New court filing: 2,400 people needed medical attention at deadly Astroworld concert

A new court filing says nearly 2,400 people received medical attention at the Astroworld music festival last year.

A total of 10 people died during a massive crowd surge at Scott’s concert in November of 2021 in Houston.

Attorneys filed a new document in Harris County this week, detailing what type of treatment was issued at NRG Park.

According to the filing, more than 730 people had injuries that required “extensive medical treatment.”

Nearly 1,700 people needed “less extensive medical treatment.”

Attorney said they are reviewing the injuries of more than 2,500 additional claimants.

Houston police are still investigating the concert tragedy. The House Oversight and Reform Committee has also launched an investigation.