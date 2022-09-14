MyPillow CEO says FBI seized his phone

Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, claims the FBI served him a search warrant and seized his cellphone when he was at a Hardee's drive-thru in Minnesota.

Lindell said agents questioned him about his connection Tina Peters. She's the county clerk and recorder in Mesa County, Colorado, who was indicted on allegations of election tampering.

Lindell and Peters are major supporters of former President Donald Trump. They falsely claimed the 2020 presidential election was rigged to prevent Trump from winning re-election.

The New York Times reports that the search warrant said the government was seeking “all records and information relating to damage to any Dominion computerized voting system.”

The FBI wouldn't provide specifics about the investigation. However, a spokesperson confirmed to CNN it did execute a search warrant authorized by a federal judge.