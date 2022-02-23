Insurers representing engineering firm agreed to settle all claims related to Florida condo collapse

The insurers representing Morabito Consultants have agreed to settle all claims involving the structural engineering firm related to the deadly 2021 condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.

"The tragedy that occurred last year at the Champlain Towers South Condominium shocked and saddened the entire team at Morabito Consultants, and we continue to pray for all those who have been impacted by it," the engineering firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ninety-eight people died last June when the Champlain Towers South Condominium collapsed.

NBC Miami reported that lawyers for the victims had tentatively reached a deal on Feb. 11 that would split $83 million up amongst the tragedy victims.

"As experts in the field of structural engineering, Morabito Consultants has a well-earned reputation and record for thoroughness and safety," the firm said in its press release. "The firm performed its work at Champlain Towers South consistent with the highest industry standards and denies that it is, in any way, liable for the collapse or the resulting damages. But we also firmly believe that the families who have suffered from this tragedy deserve compensation so that they may focus on healing. We therefore applaud the settlement reached by our insurers to resolve these difficult issues fairly and expeditiously."

According to ABC News, the condo association hired the Maryland-based engineering firm in 2018 to conduct an inspection.

The news outlet reported that they reported finding damage to concrete structural slabs on the pool deck due to failed waterproofing.

"We fully recognize that the losses suffered can never be fully compensated, but it is our sincere hope that this settlement helps to bring some closure to an incredibly painful chapter for all involved," the firm said.

The investigation into what caused the fall is still ongoing.