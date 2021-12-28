Gunman kills four, injures three in Denver shooting spree

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police say a gunman killed four people and injured three others, including a police officer, in a series of shootings Monday night that spanned across Denver and ended in the nearby suburb of Lakewood.

According to Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen, the shooting spree started a little after 5 p.m. local time at First Avenue and Broadway. Three people were shot. The gunman allegedly killed two women and injured a man, according to Pazen.

A short time later, officers were dispatched to a second shooting at 12th and Williams. Police say the gunman killed one person in that shooting.

Pazen said officers were then dispatched to a third incident, located at 6th Avenue and Cherokee.

According to Pazen, a gun was fired, but no one was injured.

Around 8th and Zuni, officers identified the vehicle associated with the three shootings.

Pazen said a pursuit ensued, and there was an exchange of gunfire. No officers were injured during that shooting. At that point, Pazen says the suspect "disabled the vehicle" and fled into Lakewood.

Just before 6 p.m., officers with the Lakewood Police Department received a call about a shooting at a business in the 1500 block of Kipling, according to John Romero, a public information officer with Lakewood PD. That victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities received a description of the suspect and suspect vehicle. Soon after, Lakewood police spotted the vehicle in the Belmar shopping area.

When officers attempted to make contact with the driver, the driver fired at police, Romero said. Officers returned fire.

The driver took off on foot and fled into the Belmar shopping area. Romero said at that point, the suspect "felony menaced another business with a firearm" before retreating to a nearby hotel. The suspect then shot a hotel clerk before taking off, Romero said.

That victim's condition is currently unknown.

After fleeing the hotel, the suspect was confronted by an officer with the Lakewood Police Department. The suspect shot and injured the officer. Romero said that the officer underwent surgery to treat his injuries.

Romero said that gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and other officers, and the suspect was killed.

Authorities are still investigating what started the crime spree. Police say there is no current threat to the public.

This story was originally published by Sydney Isenberg on Scripps station KMGH in Denver.