Grizzly bear attacks man in Alaska

A Michigan man is recovering after a grizzly bear attack in Alaska.

Authorities said Nicholas Kuperus, 33, was hunting with a group when they surprised a sow and her three cubs. The sow reportedly left Kuperus with serious puncture wounds to his arms.

He was able to stop the attack by using bear spray, authorities said.

Kuperus made contact with troopers who responded to the area in an aircraft, which took him to an ambulance for medical treatment.

More bear attacks reportedly occur in Alaska than in any other state. In May, a U.S. soldier was killed in an attack while taking part in a mission on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage