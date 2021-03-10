Menu

Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Goldman Sachs to invest $10B to support Black women-led organizations

items.[0].image.alt
Richard Drew/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, the logo for Goldman Sachs appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Earns Goldman Sachs
Posted at 5:23 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 21:08:46-05

Goldman Sachs is investing $10 billion in Black women-led organizations as part of its new initiative, One Million Black Women.

According to a news release, the world's largest investment firm said they plan to help one million women by 2030.

"This initiative is transformational,” said Melanie Campbell, Convener of the Black Women’s Roundtable and President and CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, a partner with Goldman Sachs on the program, in the press release. “What Goldman Sachs is doing has the potential to materially impact the lives of Black women, their families, and communities across the country.”

The company said the investment would be made through direct investing and offering grants.

Goldman Sachs also plans to spend $100 million over the next decade in philanthropic capital to address both gender and racial biases that Black women have faced for generations.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education