GM recalls 681,000 small SUVs due to windshield wiper issues

More than 681,000 small SUVs are being recalled by General Motors due to issues with the windshield wipers.

According to a recall notice on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website, the recall affects 2014 and 2015 models of Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain.

The ball joints in the windshield wiper might corrode which could cause one or both windshield wipers to fail.

Dealers will inspect the wiper module, and repair or replace it as necessary, for free.

Owners will be notified beginning May 2.