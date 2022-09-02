Gladys Knight, Dionne Warwick laugh off case of mistaken identity at US Open

Gladys Knight and Dionne Warwick aren't upset after a broadcaster mixed up the two iconic singers during the U.S. Open.

They were both in attendance to watch Serena Williams play her second-round match.

When showing the crowd on TV, the broadcaster mistook Warwick for Knight.

People on social media were quick to criticize the broadcaster for confusing the two Black women. However, the singers weren't nearly as harsh.

“Dionne and I have been sisters for a long time, and I hope she is as honored to be mistaken for me as I would be her,” Knight said in a statement to NBC News. “I’m sure it was an honest mistake. It was a blessing to be in the house to see Serena’s greatness.”

Warwick joked about the incident on Twitter.

"Hi, I’m Gladys Knight… and instead of taking that midnight train to Georgia, I won’t walk on by but will say a little prayer for you," she wrote.

Chanda Rubin, a Black broadcaster and former professional tennis player, acknowledged her mistake.

"Too bad I was initially looking at the court (where Auntie Gladys was in the stands) and not our program monitor that showed Ms. Dionne... mistake was immediately corrected," she wrote on Twitter.

