German Catholics to bless gay unions despite Vatican ban

Germany’s powerful Catholic progressives are openly defying a recent Holy See pronouncement that priests cannot bless same-sex unions by offering such blessings at services in about 100 different churches all over the country.

The blessings at open worship services this week are the latest pushback from German Catholics against a document released in March by the Vatican’s orthodoxy office, which said Catholic clergy cannot bless same-sex unions because God “cannot bless sin.”

The document pleased conservatives and disheartened advocates for LGBTQ Catholics.

The German church has been at the forefront of opening discussion on hot-button issues such the church’s teaching on homosexuality.

