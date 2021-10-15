Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

items.[0].image.alt
Kevin D. Liles/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, former President Bill Clinton speaks during funeral services for Henry "Hank" Aaron, at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta. (Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves via AP, Pool, File)
Bill Clinton
Posted at 8:24 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 21:44:15-04

Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized to treat a non-COVID infection, his spokesperson said.

Clinton, 75, has been receiving treatment at UCI Medical Center in Orange County, California since Tuesday, the spokesperson added.

"He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care," said Clinton spokesperson Angel Ureña.

In a statement, Clinton's doctors said the former president has been administered IV antibiotics and fluids.

"After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well," Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack said in a joint statement.

The doctors did not say when Clinton would be discharged, however, they did say that they "hope to have him go home soon."

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education