FDA prompts food industry to reduce sodium in products

J. David Ake/AP
FILE - This Jan. 23, 2014 file photo shows the nutrition facts label on the side of a cereal box in Washington. Food companies are coming under renewed pressure to use less salt after U.S. regulators spelled out target sodium levels for dozens of foods including condiments, french fries and potato chips.(AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) wants food manufacturers to reduce the amount of salt that is in their products.

The new guidance is aimed at helping Americans cut their salt intake.

“Limiting certain nutrients, such as sodium, in our diets plays a crucial role in preventing diseases like hypertension and cardiovascular disease,” the FDA said.

The FDA reducing salt intake can be challenging because 70% of the sodium people consume comes from packaged, processed and restaurant foods.

“The targets in the final guidance seek to decrease average sodium intake from approximately 3,400 milligrams (mg) to 3,000 mg per day, about a 12% reduction, over the next 2.5 years,” the FDA said.

While 3,000 mg per day is still above the recommended limit of 2,300 mg per day, the FDA believes even a moderate reduction of sodium will decrease diet-related disease.

