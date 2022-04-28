Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia mounted attacks across a wide area of Ukraine on Thursday, bombarding Kyiv during a visit by the head of the United Nations.

At least one person was killed and several were injured in the attack on Kyiv, including some who were trapped beneath the rubble after two buildings were hit.

A spokesperson said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his team were safe. They were in the county meeting with Ukrainaina President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The attack is the boldest the capital city has seen since Russian forces retreated weeks ago. Elsewhere, Ukrainian authorities reported intense Russian fire in the Donbas, the eastern industrial heartland that the Kremlin is bent on capturing.

The attacks occurred on the same day President Joe Biden called on Congress to provide $33 billion in additional aid to Ukraine.

“The cost of this fight is not cheap, but caving to aggression is going to be more costly if we allow it to happen," Biden said.

The U.S. has already committed hundreds of millions of dollars to Ukraine.