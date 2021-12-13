Death toll from Friday's tornadoes in South, Midwest exceeds 30, thousands still without power

More than 48 hours after severe storms caused significant damage across several southern and Midwestern states, officials are still trying to determine how many people lost their lives.

The state hardest hit by the storms was Kentucky, where several tornadoes damaged homes, commercial buildings, cars and planes in the western part of the state.

As of Monday morning, officials have confirmed that at least 20 Kentuckians died in Friday's storms, though Gov. Andy Beshear said over the weekend that the death toll would likely surpass 100 in his state.

Officials focused rescue and recovery efforts on a candle factory in Mayfield, a rural town in western Kentucky. Thus far, officials have confirmed that eight people at the factory were killed in the storms Friday. But officials fear the death toll will continue to rise this week — 110 people were working in the factory when a tornado leveled it.

The Associated Press reported Monday that eight people from the factory are still missing. Ninety people who were working in the facility at the time of the storm have since been located.

"It's now 15 feet deep of steel, car on top of where the roof was," Beshear said.

Scripps station WTVF in Nashville reports that another 12 people were killed in the small town of Bremen, Kentucky. The Associated Press says that the storms killed 14 others in Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri.

Aerial images taken over the weekend showed wide swaths of damage throughout the region — home after home, building after building completely leveled by Friday's storms.

Thousands of people in the area are currently without homes.

"We're going to have over 1,000 homes that are gone, just gone," Beshear said over the weekend.

Furthermore, about 30,000 customers in Kentucky are still without power, according to PowerOutage.US. Another 6,000 customers are still without power in nearby Tennessee and Arkansas.

President Joe Biden will be briefed on recovery efforts Monday by FEMA and Homeland Security officials. Biden on Sunday approved disaster declarations in Kentucky, freeing up federal funds for recovery efforts.