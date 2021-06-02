Anheuser-Busch works with White House to incentivize Americans to reach Biden's latest vaccine goal

In seeking a way to motivate Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Anheuser-Busch says it worked directly with the White House to develop a promotion that offers free beer if enough people get a shot.

In a press release Wednesday, the brewing giant announced it "teamed up" with the White House to offer free alcoholic drinks, in the event the Biden administration reaches its goal of having 70% of adults in the U.S. partially vaccinated by July 4.

During remarks in April, President Joe Biden called on America's big businesses to find creative ways to get Americans excited about getting their shots. During those remarks, he suggested businesses offer "discounts for vaccinated individuals, product giveaways or brand rewards" to those who have gotten their shots.

Anheuser-Busch is now the latest company to offer such an incentive and will reward the country should the U.S. meet the Biden administration's latest vaccination goal.

According to the company, the promotion will begin the day that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announces that 70% of adults have received at least one vaccine shot. Then, for seven days following that announcement, anyone 21 and older can upload a picture of themselves "in their favorite place to grab a beer" at MyCooler.com/Beer. A limited number of people that upload a photo to Anheuser-Busch's website will receive a $5 "virtual debit card that can be used to purchase one Anheuser-Busch product" — be it a beer, a seltzer or any of the company's alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks.

The company did not immediately respond to an inquiry about how many prizes it would be distributing. The promotion is not open to residents of Alabama, California and Texas.

"At Anheuser-Busch, we are committed to supporting the safe and strong recovery of our nation and being able to be together again at the places and with the people we have missed so much. This commitment includes encouraging Americans to get vaccinated, and we are excited to buy Americans 21+ a round of beer when we reach the White House goal," said Anheuser-Busch CEO Michel Doukeris in a statement.

Anheuser-Busch joins a growing number of companies that are heeding the White House's call to offer incentives to Americans who get vaccinated. Kroger and CVS are both offering sweepstakes for those who get vaccinated in their stores, with prizes ranging from $1 million to Super Bowl tickets.

Krispy Kreme offered a free donut daily to anyone with a CDC-issued vaccination card. Baseball teams like the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds are offering free or discounted tickets to fans who have been vaccinated.

Other companies-- like American Airlines, Kroger, and Publix--are offering cash or extra days off of work to employees who get vaccinated.

Even state governments are finding ways to motivate their constituents. For example, West Virginia is offering its younger residents a $100 savings bond to anyone who gets vaccinated, while Ohio is giving away five $1 million prizes and five full-ride college scholarships in a lottery giveaway.

As of Tuesday morning, the CDC reports that about 63% of adults in the U.S. have at least one vaccine shot.