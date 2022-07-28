Congress passes bill that promises to boost semiconductor production in the US

The House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday that focuses on boosting the production of semiconductors in the United States.

The bill, which passed in the Senate on Wednesday, is a long-awaited $280 billion legislative package with broad bipartisan support overall, but with some lawmakers coming out against the bill this week.

The legislative package passed the House with a vote of 243-187, which was closer than had been anticipated by leadership in Congress.

It now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden to be signed into law. It is expected to inject nearly $300 billion into the American manufacturing industry and boost scientific research.

As Axios points out, the hope is that the bill can pump enough support into manufacturing essential computer chips in the U.S. to try and prevent another supply chain crisis, while making the U.S. more competitive with China.