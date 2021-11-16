Austria imposes lockdown on unvaccinated people

Unvaccinated people in Austria are under new restrictions due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

People who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine are now only allowed to leave their homes for work, groceries or emergencies. The new mandate went into effect Monday.

"We are not taking this step lightly, but unfortunately it is necessary," Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said, according to the BBC.

Fewer than 65% of Austrians are fully vaccinated, which is a lower percentage than many other countries in the European Nation.

NPR reports police are doing spot checks for proof of vaccination.

People who recently recovered from the virus and children under 12 are exempt from the lockdown.

The BBC reports that the mandate is initially slated to last 10 days.