Reports: Feds execute warrant at Rudy Giuliani's NYC home

Law enforcement officials told the Associated Press and the New York Times that a search warrant had been executed by federal investigators at Rudy Giuliani's Manhattan residence and office.

According to The Associated Press, former President Donald Trump's lawyer has been under investigation for his business dealings in Ukraine for several years.

The reasons behind the search were not immediately available, but it comes as news of the Justice Department continuing its investigation into the former New York City mayor.

According to The AP, federal authorities are looking into whether Giuliani pressed Ukraine into investigating President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, by digging up dirt on them.

The New York Times reported that federal agents confiscated electronic devices.

According to ABC News, Giuliani's cell phone was also seized.

The New York Times was the first to report news of the warrant.