Anti-Defamation League: Mass shootings responsible for most extremist-related 2022 deaths

Data released by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) says mass shootings in America accounted for the majority of extremist-related killings in 2022.
ADL looked at 25 murders it considered "extremist-related" in the United States in 2022 and the group's "Center on Extremism" found in its annual analysis an "overall decrease" from the year before when 33 extremist-related murders were documented in 2021.
In 2020 the group documented 22 extremist-related murders.
ADL found that all of the extremist-related killings, 25 for 2022, were connected to what it calls "right-wing extremists." The group says that in most years, white supremacists commit the largest amount of domestic extremist-related murders.
ADL's data found that the majority of the extremist-related killings that it documented in 2022 were from "high-casualty mass shooting events."