Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Alaska to give each resident over $3,200 from oil producers

NERLANDS
AL GRILLO/AP
The Sleep Comfort by Nerlands store in Anchorage, Alaska has signs offering an Alaska Permanent Fund discount on bedding Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2005. The state transferred more than $372 million into banks and credit unions. Nearly three-quarters of the more than 603,000 applicants had the $845.76 dividends deposited into their bank and credit union accounts. Others will receive their checks after Oct. 26. (AP Photo/Al Grillo)
NERLANDS
Posted at 10:49 AM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 11:49:48-04

Officials in Alaska recently announced that residents will each receive $3,284 from the state’s Permanent Fund Dividend. The fund is paid for by the state’s oil producers.

The fund is open to those who were considered Alaska residents for all of 2021 and who intend to remain in Alaska. The fund also stipulates other certain residency requirements.

The fund is open to children and adults.

The Permanent Fund Dividend was established in 1976.

“The PFD is equitable since it compensates everyone equally, even future generations, regardless of who’s in power or their political opinions. Finally, the PFD is sustainable since the Permanent Fund can generate returns forever, even if there is no new injection of cash from taxpayers,” said Alaska Gov. Michael Dunleavy.

The fund fluctuates every year. The 2022 dividends are nearly three times higher than 2021’s.

As of 2020, Alaska had the sixth-highest cost of living in the nation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Where to keep cool in the Coastal Bend