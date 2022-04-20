Ahmaud Arbery's convicted killers scheduled for sentencing in August

Sentencing is set for Aug. 1 for three white men convicted of federal hate crimes for chasing and killing Black man Ahmaud Arbery.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, each face a maximum penalty of life in prison after a federal jury in February found the Black man's killing in 2020 was motivated by race.

The McMichaels and Bryan are already serving life sentences for murder convictions in state court.

The McMichaels armed themselves and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery as he ran in their Georgia neighborhood.

Bryan joined the pursuit and recorded video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.

It is possible the sentencing date could change.

Prosecutors asked the judge to push the date of the hearings back to August 6, citing a scheduling conflict.