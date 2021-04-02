4 million additional stimulus checks sent out this week

A total of 130 million Americans have now received the latest round of government stimulus checks, the IRS announced on Thursday.

This week, an additional 4 million checks were sent out, half via direct deposit and the other half through paper checks.

The IRS said that this week’s batch included the first of ongoing supplemental payments for people who received smaller payments based on their 2019 tax returns, but are eligible for larger deposits based on their 2020 taxes. These type of payments will continue going out as more Americans file their 2020 taxes.

This round of payments also included some Americans whose information was not on file with the IRS but recently filed a tax return.

Starting on Friday, the IRS will begin sending payments to those who receive Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and Railroad Retirement Board (RRB) beneficiaries who did not file a 2019 or 2020 tax return or did not use the Non-Filers tool.

The IRS added that most will receive their payment by April 7.

“If no additional issues arise, the IRS currently expects to complete that work and to begin processing these payment files at the end of this week,” the IRS said in a statement Tuesday. “Because the majority of these payments will be disbursed electronically – through direct deposits and payments to existing Direct Express cards – they would be received on the official payment date of April 7.”

The IRS did not have details for those who are VA beneficiaries, adding that payments “could” be processed by mid-April.

Most Americans making up to $75,000 a year are getting a direct payment of $1,400 (couples making up to $150,000 a year will get $2,800). Heads of households making up to $112,500 annually also will receive the full $1,400.

Those making $75,000 to $80,000 ($150,000 to $160,000 for couples) will get a prorated check. Those making over $80,000 ($160,000 for couples) will not receive a check.

The IRS is using “adjusted gross income” to determine income eligibility for payments. If you have not filed a 2020 tax return, the IRS will use 2019 tax information to determine eligibility.