BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) — Two people died after a crane collapsed Tuesday morning at a construction site in Boynton Beach, Florida, fire rescue officials said.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 a.m. at the Riverwalk Plaza.

Asst. Chief Jarvis Prince said the people who died were construction workers.

The names of the victims have not been released. It's unclear what caused the crane to collapse.

This story was originally reported by Scott Sutton on wptv.com.