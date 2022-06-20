1 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at gathering in Harlem

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say an early-morning shooting at a gathering in Harlem left a man dead and eight other people wounded.

Police, citing preliminary information, say officers responded at about 12:40 a.m. Monday to reports of a shooting.

They found five people shot. Police say four others arrived at hospitals.

A 21-year-old man died from his injuries.

According to WABC, the victims range in age from 21 to 42.

Police didn’t immediately release details about the gathering, suspects or what may have led to the shooting. However, a gun was reportedly recovered at the scene of the shooting.

The shooting comes amid national concern over gun violence and as the U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether to strike down a law that makes it difficult to legally carry a handgun in New York.