1 dead, 4 injured in Greyhound bus shooting

A person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting on a Greyhound bus Wednesday night in California, authorities said.

According to the Butte County Sheriff's Office, the suspect left the scene before law enforcement arrived. The man, who authorities say was naked, was located inside a nearby Walmart and taken into custody.

During a press conference Thursday, Sheriff Kory Honea said the suspect boarded the bus in Redding and shot people as they began to get off in Oroville.

The wounded include two men, a pregnant woman, and an 11-year-old girl, Honea said. Authorities said information about the person who died would be released after the next-of-kin is notified.

Officers recovered the gun used in the shooting, according to Honea.

Authorities said the suspect was wanted on a warrant for "possession of a firearm by a prohibited person."

Charges are expected to be filed by Friday, authorities said.