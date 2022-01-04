St. George details next administration steps against variant

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With the omicron variant spreading around the country, President Biden is set to meet with his health team today to discuss what necessary steps he needs to take next.

Scripps Washington correspondent Joe St. George discusses what policies the Biden administration and the Centers for Disease Control may soon enact in an exclusive in-depth reporter during an interview with KRIS 6 Sunrise host Corderro McMurray.

St. George explains what we can expect to hear from President Biden and will any new restrictions be coming.

He also discusses a rising concern in beef prices, a factor that impacts every American. Biden recently announced an effort to bring down the cost of beef and St. George explains what that effort includes.