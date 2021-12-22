Watch
Scott Perry says he won't cooperate with Jan. 6 committee

Republican U.S. calls committee 'illegitimate'
AP
Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., says he won't talk to Congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, calling the panel "illegitimate." (House Television via AP)
U.S. Rep. Scott Perry
Posted at 10:19 AM, Dec 22, 2021
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep Scott Perry has announced he won’t cooperate with the Congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Perry (R-Pa.) called the House panel “illegitimate.”

That response came after the committee requested an interview with Perry, along with documents relevant to the riot.

A spokesperson for the committee responded to perry by saying if members with relevant information refuse to cooperate and instead try to cover up, the Select Committee will consider “using other tools."

