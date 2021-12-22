Scott Perry says he won't cooperate with Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep Scott Perry has announced he won’t cooperate with the Congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Perry (R-Pa.) called the House panel “illegitimate.”

That response came after the committee requested an interview with Perry, along with documents relevant to the riot.

A spokesperson for the committee responded to perry by saying if members with relevant information refuse to cooperate and instead try to cover up, the Select Committee will consider “using other tools."