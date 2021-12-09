Report: Trump remains fixated on 2020 election results

Reports indicate former President Donald Trump remains obsessed with overturning his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election and sees support for his election fraud claims from Republican party members as the ultimate litmus test of political loyalty.

Axios reports that sources who spend time with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida say that it’s impossible to continue an extended conversation with him without him returning to his election-fraud obsession.

"We try to get him onto other topics, but you always get dragged back," an unnamed Trump advisor told Axios.

Many Republicans have remained unwaveringly loyal to him about those election claims, while others have backed away.

It’s led Trump to support primary challengers to Republicans in North Carolina, Georgia and Alabama against incumbents who didn’t support him in his quest to get the vote overturned.

Some Republicans, including U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, have said Trump needs to move on from his obsession with the 2020 election.

Instead, they believe the immediate future of the party is to refocus on issues like education which helped propel Republican outsider Glenn Youngkin to a stunning upset of former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia gubernatorial race last month.

What do you think? Is it time for Trump to give up his disappointment for the 2020 presidential defeat and move forward into future national policital issues?