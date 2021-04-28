President Biden plans to propose free preschool during Wednesday's address to Congress, reports say

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is preparing to announce billions of dollars in education funding as part of his American Families Plan Wednesday night during an address to a joint session of Congress. Part of that plan include providing free preschool for all three- and four-year-old children, according to multiple reports.

The White House estimates the free preschool will benefit about 5 million children and save the average family $13,000.

The plan would also include funding to make portions of community college free, according to reports.

Overall, the American Families Plan has a $1.8 trillion price tag and focuses on human infrastructure. This includes things like child care, health care, education and other aspects of everyday life.

The sweeping proposal is meant as the second prong to push the country forward, alongside the American Jobs Plan, which focuses on boosting employment, transportation infrastructure and U.S. innovation.

Biden is proposing to pay for the plan by hiking taxes on high-income households, those making $400,000 a year or more.

