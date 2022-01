WASHINGTON, D.C. — There's new hope for President Biden’s Build Back Better bill.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) is reportedly open to restarting negotiations with the Biden administration about the bill.

Manchin’s opposition to the bill, which he says was due to cost, all but sank it before Christmas.

Now, Manchin is open to resuming talks.

But only if the White House either removes the Child Tax Credit provision or significantly reduces the income limit.