Joe St. George looks at Senate's vote on Treasury's shortage

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Treasury Department will run out of money this week, unless Congress acts to raise the nation's debt limit.

The Senate is expected to vote on that proposal today.

Scripps Washington correspondent Joe St. George met with KRIS 6 Sunrise anchors Paulo Salazar and Sierra Pizzaro Tuesday to take an in-depth look at what that vote could mean and what could happen if the Treasury Department runs out of money.

St. George describes what the debt limit currently looks like and what it might be after today's vote.

He also describes the significance of Vice President Kamala Harris's announcement of more than $1 billion from private companies that is being invested in Central America to keep citizens there and not risk lives by attempting to cross the U.S. border.

