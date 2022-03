The House approved a bill on Thursday that would expand eligibility for VA health care and benefits for millions of veterans suffering from health issues because of exposure to burn pits and other toxins in war zones.

The 'Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics', or PACT Act passed in a 256 to 174 vote.

As we've reported, Burn Pits 360 in Robstown has been pushing for passage of the PACT Act.

The measure now heads to the U.S. Senate where if faces an uncertain future.