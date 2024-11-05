LIVE BLOG: Election Day in your neighborhood; Coastal Bend voters head to the polls

We're tracking the latest updates on Election Day in your neighborhood from the time polls open through the last results coming in.

*****

10:30 AM- IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD: BAY AREA

Several Coastal Bend neighbors showed up to take part in First United Methodist's Church first-ever citywide Election Day Prayer Service. First United Methodist Church at 900 South Shoreline Boulevard has invited the community to its "Vote. Pray. Love." prayer vigil. the nondenominational, non-partisan vigil began at 7 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m. The purpose of the vigil is to reflect on uniting as one during this political season. People can stay at the sanctuary as long as they like.

ELECTION DAY PRAYER VIGIL- Several C.C. residents take part in VOTE. PRAY. LOVE

*****

9:30 AM- IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD: DOWNTOWN C.C.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — There were delays at the polling location at Corpus Christi City Hall Tuesday morning.

According to voters, the issue was the machines were not printing the ballots. Many told KRIS 6 News it led to a 40-minute delay and many of them were encouraged to vote at other nearby polling locations.

The matter was resolved around 9:15 a.m.

Adam Beam/ KRIS 6 News

*****

9AM- IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD: SOUTHSIDE C.C.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx- Our KRIS 6 Crew stopped by what's known as one of Corpus Christi's busiest polling locations, the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center at 5151 McArdle Road. At 9am, there were no lines outside of the voting center, but there was a steady stream of people entering and leaving the facility this Election Day morning.