COVID infection rates soaring at U.S. Capitol

The attending physician at the U.S. Capitol wants lawmakers to do as much telework as possible due to the recent surge of COVID-19.
Posted at 8:31 AM, Jan 04, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The attending physician at the U.S. Capitol wants lawmakers to do as much telework as possible due to the recent surge of COVID-19.

In a letter to congressional leaders, Dr. Brian Monahan stated the average rate of infection at the capitol has grown from less than 1 percent to more than 13 percent.

He says most of these are breakthrough cases.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not say if the physician's letter will force any changes to the operation of Congress.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
