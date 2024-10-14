Joshua Fraedrick

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — KRIS 6 compiled a questionnaire for running candidates for the 2024 Nueces County General Elections, and here are their responses.

1. If elected, what would be your three priorities?

If elected, my three priorities would be:

1. Sustainable Water Management: I would prioritize improving our water infrastructure and implementing innovative solutions like water reclamation and conservation programs. Ensuring a reliable and sustainable water supply is crucial for our community’s health and future growth.

2. Community-Centered Infrastructure Repair: My focus would be on addressing the urgent need for road repairs and maintenance. This includes halting new road construction to allocate resources for fixing existing roads and involving private contractors through an open bidding process to enhance efficiency.

3. Support for Vulnerable Populations: I would advocate for comprehensive programs to assist the houseless population, specifically through the Housing First model. This approach provides immediate, stable housing as a foundation for addressing other challenges, ensuring that all residents have a place to call home.

These priorities reflect a commitment to enhancing the quality of life for all Corpus Christi residents and fostering a more resilient, compassionate community.

________________________

2. The city budget has been a topic of concern this summer. What are your concerns with the budget? If elected, what steps would you take to improve it?

The management of the city budget has raised significant concerns, particularly regarding transparency and the prioritization of spending. A thorough investigation into the budget is essential to understand where funds are allocated and to ensure taxpayer money is spent effectively and responsibly. One major issue is the lack of transparency in budgetary decisions, which has led to mistrust among residents, as information about expenditures is often not readily accessible or understandable. Additionally, there is an inefficient allocation of resources; reports of cuts to essential services and park closures contrast sharply with disproportionately high salaries for some city officials, indicating that resources may not align with community needs. The city’s substantial unsecured debt further highlights the potential mismanagement of funds, underscoring the necessity for a more accountable budgeting process.

To address these issues, I would initiate a comprehensive audit of the city budget to identify current expenditures, analyze line-item spending across all departments, assess the effectiveness of funded programs, and engage community stakeholders to better understand budget priorities. I would also advocate for transitioning to a Zero-Based Budgeting approach, requiring each department to justify its budget from scratch each fiscal year. This method would evaluate all expenditures based on their necessity and impact, prioritizing funding for programs that benefit residents and improve quality of life while ensuring alignment with strategic priorities like infrastructure repair, public safety, and support for vulnerable populations.

Regular public engagement is crucial, so I would hold forums and workshops where residents can voice their concerns and contribute ideas, ensuring that community needs are reflected in budget decisions. Finally, I would establish performance metrics to evaluate the effectiveness of funded programs, with regular reports on budget performance made available to the public to maintain accountability. By focusing on transparency, rigorous analysis, and community engagement, we can create a budget that truly reflects the priorities and needs of Corpus Christi residents while promoting responsible financial management.

________________________

3. The Coastal Bend is home to several military installations, refineries, and industry. What kind of role do you see Corpus Christi playing in the next 10 years? How would you contribute to its growth?

Corpus Christi is uniquely positioned within the Coastal Bend, supported by its military installations, refineries, and diverse industries. Over the next 10 years, I envision our city evolving into a vital economic hub that leverages its existing strengths while expanding into new sectors. Economic diversification is essential; while the military and industrial sectors have driven growth, reliance on these industries alone leaves us vulnerable to market fluctuations. A more diversified economy will enhance resilience and create stable job opportunities for residents.

Expanding our tourism sector is also crucial. By promoting our beautiful beaches, cultural heritage, and outdoor activities, we can attract more visitors and stimulate local businesses. Investments in infrastructure and marketing campaigns will be key to positioning Corpus Christi as a premier tourist destination. Additionally, establishing our city as a center for medical research and healthcare innovation can provide high-quality jobs and attract investment. Collaborating with local universities and medical institutions to foster research initiatives will be a priority.

The technology sector presents significant growth opportunities. By creating incentives for tech startups and attracting established companies, we can cultivate an environment of innovation and entrepreneurship, supported by investments in tech education and workforce development to equip residents with the necessary skills. Strengthening educational institutions and partnerships will be vital for workforce development, focusing on vocational training and collaboration with local businesses to prepare our workforce for future jobs.

To contribute to this vision, I would foster partnerships with local businesses, educational institutions, and community organizations to create initiatives supporting economic diversification, such as workshops and networking events. I would advocate for infrastructure improvements that enhance transportation and public services, thereby supporting tourism and new industries, including better public transit and expanded access to recreational areas. Promoting financial incentives for businesses in tourism, healthcare, tech, and education, such as tax breaks or grants, will encourage investment in Corpus Christi. Engaging the community through forums and discussions will gather input on desired industry growth, fostering a sense of ownership and investment in our city’s future. By embracing diversification and focusing on emerging industries, Corpus Christi can build a well-rounded and stable economy that benefits all residents and enhances our community's quality of life.

________________________

4. Plans to build a desalination plant to serve Corpus Christi residents have been discussed for years. What additional water sources do you support and how long would it take to get them operational?

While desalination has been proposed as a solution for Corpus Christi's water needs, I believe we should focus on more sustainable and less environmentally damaging alternatives. It's important to note that we are not currently in a drought, yet heavy industry uses about 80% of our water supply. Several additional water sources I support include water reclamation and recycling, which involves treating wastewater for reuse in non-potable applications like irrigation and toilet flushing. With the right funding and political support, a pilot program could be operational within 1-2 years, with full-scale systems potentially implemented in 3-5 years. Rainwater harvesting is another viable option; encouraging the installation of systems in homes and businesses can capture and store rainwater for various uses, with individual systems often implemented within months and a community-wide initiative possibly rolled out in 1-2 years. Aquifer recharge projects, which enhance natural aquifer recharge by capturing stormwater runoff, could see initial studies and pilot projects starting within 2 years, with larger-scale projects taking 3-7 years to design and implement.

Additionally, forming partnerships for regional water management with neighboring municipalities and agencies can optimize resources and share costs, with partnerships beginning immediately and collaborative projects taking 2-5 years to develop. Implementing educational programs to promote water conservation practices and providing incentives for water-efficient technologies can also be effective; educational initiatives could start within months, while incentives might be rolled out within a year. By investing in these alternative water sources, we can create a more resilient and sustainable water supply for Corpus Christi. Although transitioning to these systems may take several years, they offer long-term solutions that prioritize environmental health and community well-being. I am committed to exploring and implementing these options to ensure a reliable water supply for our residents.

________________________

5. In July, the Corpus Christi City Council voted to give City Manager Peter Zanoni a 10-percent pay raise. That increased his yearly salary from $372,000 to $409,200. That’s a $37,200 boost in pay. If you were on the council at the time of the vote, did you vote for or against the raise, and why? If you were not on the council but had the opportunity to vote on giving Zanoni a raise, how would you vote and why?

If I were on the council at the time of the vote, I would have voted against the pay raise for City Manager Peter Zanoni. Given the significant unsecured debt facing the city and the cuts to essential services and community programs, it seems inappropriate to increase his salary, especially by such a substantial amount.

The focus should be on financial accountability and prioritizing the needs of the community. A raise of this magnitude does not align with the struggles many residents face, particularly when there are pressing issues like infrastructure maintenance and support for vulnerable populations that require funding.

If I had the opportunity to vote on this raise, my stance would remain the same. Leadership should exemplify fiscal responsibility and transparency, and it’s essential to ensure that public resources are being used effectively to serve the community’s best interests.

________________________

6. There are several streets in need of repairs. What neighborhood streets do you think are in most need?

Prioritizing neighborhoods that have waited the longest for repairs is crucial for addressing community needs and ensuring equitable infrastructure across Corpus Christi. Both the westside and northside neighborhoods have faced significant delays in maintenance, with areas near Ayers on the westside suffering from potholes, uneven pavement, and inadequate drainage, which can lead to further deterioration. Similarly, the northside, particularly around Greenwood, has not seen updates in decades, impacting residents' daily lives and safety. Historical areas, including parts of downtown, also require careful attention to preserve their character while ensuring that infrastructure remains safe and functional. To address these issues, a thorough assessment should be conducted to identify the most critical repairs, prioritizing them based on the severity of damage, traffic patterns, and community feedback. Engaging residents in discussions about their experiences will help guide decisions on which areas to address first. By focusing on these underserved neighborhoods, we can ensure that all residents have access to safe and well-maintained streets, fostering a sense of community and pride throughout the city.

________________________

7. Our viewers say the stray dog population is a problem in the city’s westside and northside. Some animal advocates say our city animal shelter is overpopulated and would like it to become a “no-kill” shelter. If elected, how would you solve these issues?

To effectively address the stray dog population and improve conditions at our animal shelter, we need to implement several key strategies. First, we must strengthen spay and neuter regulations by advocating for stricter enforcement of existing laws requiring spaying and neutering for dogs and cats over six months old, unless an intact animal permit is obtained. Launching public awareness campaigns will also be essential to inform pet owners about the benefits of these practices, particularly through schools, community centers, and local media.

Next, improving animal control practices is vital. This includes implementing a policy that mandates any animal caught or turned over to animal control be spayed or neutered within 60 days of repossession or adoption. Collaborating with local veterinarians and animal welfare organizations to provide low-cost or free spay/neuter services will make compliance more accessible.

Additionally, we should enhance shelter conditions by working towards transitioning the city animal shelter to a "no-kill" status. This can be achieved by promoting adoption through reduced fees during events and establishing fostering programs for harder-to-adopt animals. Advocating for increased funding and resources for the shelter will further improve living conditions and care for the animals.

Finally, community engagement is crucial. Creating volunteer opportunities at the shelter will allow community members to assist with animal care, socialization, and adoption events, fostering a sense of responsibility and connection to the issue. Enhancing outreach efforts to educate the public on responsible pet ownership and the importance of spaying and neutering will promote a culture of care and accountability for pets. By focusing on these strategies, we can build a compassionate community that values animal welfare.

________________________

8. In other cities, law enforcement agencies hold news conferences to inform residents of major incidents in their communities. Yet, the Corpus Christi Police Department rarely holds news conferences especially after officer-involved shootings or to alert the public about crime trends. How would you encourage our local police department to be more transparent?

1. Advocate for Regular Communication

- Establish Routine Briefings: I would advocate for the police department to hold regular news conferences, especially after significant incidents or to address crime trends. These briefings should be scheduled weekly or bi-weekly to keep the community informed and engaged.

2. City Council as a Transparency Leader

- Informing the Public: If law enforcement chooses not to provide information, the city council must step in. I would commit to providing accurate and timely updates to residents on developing situations, ensuring that the information is presented without spin and with a focus on facts.

- Monthly Reports: Initiate monthly public meetings where the police department presents updates on crime statistics and community safety initiatives, and addresses any public concerns.

3. Engage with Community Stakeholders

- Community Forums: Organize regular community forums where residents can engage directly with police officials. This allows for open dialogue about community safety, police practices, and residents’ concerns.

- Feedback Mechanisms: Implement channels for residents to provide feedback or report concerns anonymously, ensuring that community voices are heard and considered in police operations.

4. Utilize Technology and Social Media

- Online Updates: Encourage the police department to use social media and the city’s website to share real-time updates and information about incidents, safety tips, and community events.

- Crime Mapping Tools: Promote the use of crime mapping tools that allow residents to see crime trends in their neighborhoods, fostering a proactive approach to community safety.

5. Training on Community Engagement

- Crisis Communication Training: Advocate for training programs for law enforcement on effective communication strategies, especially during crises. This can help improve how they interact with the community and the media.

By implementing these strategies, we can promote a culture of transparency within the Corpus Christi Police Department, fostering trust and collaboration between law enforcement and the community. This transparency will ultimately lead to a safer, more informed community.

________________________

9. Community events like Art Walk and Farmers Market have become popular over the last three years. What methods would you use to boost local businesses and with it, the local economy?

Boosting local businesses and strengthening the economy is vital for the growth of Corpus Christi. To achieve this, I would implement several strategies aimed at expanding community events beyond downtown and supporting local enterprises. First, I would advocate for diverse event planning throughout the city, such as food truck festivals in Flour Bluff, kite flying at Bill Witt Park, concerts at Salinas Park, and chili cookoffs at Hazel Bazemore. These events would not only bring people together but also showcase local vendors and artisans. Additionally, creating seasonal festivals that celebrate local culture—like harvest festivals in the fall or summer beach events—would encourage participation from various neighborhoods.

Supporting local entrepreneurs is another key focus. I would establish grant programs to assist local businesses in participating in or hosting events, helping cover costs for permits, marketing, and equipment. Collaborating with local artists and musicians to feature their work during events would promote their talents while enhancing the overall appeal of these gatherings.

To ensure widespread awareness of these events, I would launch comprehensive marketing campaigns utilizing social media, local media outlets, and community boards, alongside creating an online community calendar highlighting upcoming events across different neighborhoods. Engaging the community is also essential; conducting surveys to gather feedback on desired events and forming neighborhood committees to help plan them would empower residents and ensure the events reflect local interests.

Finally, fostering partnerships with local businesses would be crucial. I would encourage collaborative promotions, where businesses offer discounts during events to drive foot traffic and sales, as well as provide opportunities for local vendors to set up booths, allowing them to showcase their products and connect with potential customers. It’s worth noting the amazing work the Downtown Management District has done to revitalize the area after the city's disastrous plumbing and street repairs decimated downtown small businesses. By implementing these strategies, we can create a vibrant events calendar that not only supports local businesses but also fosters community engagement and pride throughout Corpus Christi, enriching the experience for both residents and visitors alike.

________________________

10. The monthly Art Walk in Corpus Christi has become hugely popular over the last few months. If elected, what would you do to bring family friendly events like this to our city?

To bring more family-friendly events like the Art Walk to Corpus Christi, I would adopt a comprehensive approach that enhances community engagement and showcases local talent. This would involve diversifying event offerings, such as organizing seasonal cultural festivals that celebrate local arts, music, and food, featuring family art days, storytelling sessions, and hands-on craft workshops for children. Additionally, I would host outdoor movie nights in parks across the city, screening classic films or popular animated movies to create a fun and relaxed atmosphere.

Collaboration with local organizations would also be key. I would partner with schools, community groups, and artists to plan events that highlight student artwork, performances, and cultural showcases, making these activities accessible to families. Encouraging local businesses to participate in family-friendly events by setting up booths or offering activities would further promote community spirit and support local entrepreneurs.

Utilizing public spaces is another important strategy. By identifying and utilizing various parks and community centers for family-friendly activities, we can ensure that events are accessible to a wider audience and not solely concentrated downtown. Interactive art installations in parks, where families can engage with art through activities like painting walls, creating community murals, or setting up temporary exhibits, would also foster creativity.

Promoting family involvement is essential, so I would develop programs that encourage families to participate together, such as art contests, talent shows, or themed days where they can showcase their skills. Workshops catering to all age groups would allow families to learn new skills together, whether it’s painting, crafting, or cooking.

Finally, an effective marketing campaign would be launched to promote these family-friendly events through social media, local news, and community bulletins, ensuring residents are informed and excited to participate. Gathering input from families on the types of events they want to see would allow community preferences to shape future programming. By implementing these strategies, we can create a vibrant calendar of family-friendly events that enrich our community, foster creativity, and strengthen connections among residents in Corpus Christi.

________________________

11.Events like Art Walk, the annual Dia de Los Muertos, and St. Patrick’s Day Festival draw thousands of people to downtown Corpus Christi but many attendees say there isn’t enough parking. What is your solution to this issue?

Addressing parking issues during popular events like Art Walk, Dia de Los Muertos, and the St. Patrick’s Day Festival is essential for enhancing the overall experience for attendees. Here’s how I would approach the problem:

1. Increase Public Transportation Options

- Shuttle Services: Offer shuttle services from key locations, such as residential areas and popular parking lots, to downtown events. This can reduce the demand for parking and make it easier for families and groups to attend.

- Promote Ridesharing and Carpooling: Encourage ridesharing services and carpooling by partnering with local companies to provide incentives or discounts for those who use these options to reach events.

2. Collaboration with Local Businesses

- Utilize Business Parking Lots: Work with local businesses to open their parking lots for event attendees during busy times. This can significantly increase available parking and foster a sense of community cooperation.

- Incentives for Early Arrivals: Encourage businesses to offer discounts or incentives for customers who arrive early to events, thus spreading out attendance and reducing congestion.

3. Expand Parking Facilities

- Explore Temporary Parking Solutions: Investigate the feasibility of temporary parking solutions, such as pop-up lots or designated areas for overflow parking during major events.

- Long-Term Infrastructure Planning: Advocate for the development of additional parking structures in the downtown area to meet growing demand, particularly as events continue to draw larger crowds.

By implementing these strategies, we can alleviate parking issues during major events in downtown Corpus Christi, creating a more enjoyable experience for all attendees and encouraging greater participation in our community’s vibrant activities.

________________________

12. Where do you plan on being election night?

On election night, I plan to be at Nueces Brewing Company, surrounded by my friends, family, and community. Celebrating this journey together and sharing this significant moment with those who have supported me is incredibly important. It’s a time to reflect on our collective efforts and look forward to what we can achieve together.

