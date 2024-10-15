John Garcia

KRIS 6 compiled a questionnaire for running candidates for the 2024 Nueces County General Elections, and here are their responses.

1. If elected, what would be your three priorities?

If elected, my top priorities will be ensuring water security, including pursuing desalination with community support and full transparency, while protecting our coastal environment for sustainable growth. I’ll work to enhance public safety by supporting police and firefighters, ensuring that families, children, veterans, and seniors feel safe in their neighborhoods. Additionally, I will promote tourism and small business development to drive economic growth and create job opportunities in Corpus Christi.

________________________

2. The city budget has been a topic of concern this summer. What are your concerns with the budget? If elected, what steps would you take to improve it?

The city budget has been a concern, and I believe we need to ensure spending aligns with community priorities like public safety, infrastructure, and economic growth. I'm worried about the efficient use of taxpayer dollars and whether key services are adequately funded. If elected, I will work to improve transparency, involve the community in the budgeting process, and focus on cutting waste. My goal will be to prioritize essential services and promote long-term financial planning for sustainable growth in Corpus Christi.

________________________

3. The Coastal Bend is home to several military installations, refineries, and industry. What kind of role do you see Corpus Christi playing in the next 10 years? How would you contribute to its growth?

Over the next 10 years, I see Corpus Christi playing a key role as an economic hub, supporting military installations, refineries, and industries while balancing environmental stewardship. I will contribute to this growth by promoting job creation through small business and tourism, attracting new industries, and ensuring sustainable development. My focus will be on improving infrastructure, public safety, and environmental protection to foster a strong, resilient economy that benefits both industry and the community.

________________________

4. Plans to build a desalination plant to serve Corpus Christi residents have been discussed for years. What additional water sources do you support, and how long would it take to get them operational?

To secure Corpus Christi’s water future, I support desalination along with alternative sources like water reuse, rainwater harvesting, and aquifer storage and recovery (ASR). With community support and transparency, desalination could take 5 to 7 years to become operational, while water reuse or ASR might be ready in 3 to 5 years. It’s crucial that the community is educated about desalination and its benefits to ensure broad support and understanding. By combining these methods, we can ensure a diverse and sustainable water supply for future generations.

________________________

5. In July, the Corpus Christi City Council voted to give City Manager Peter Zanoni a 10-percent pay raise. That increased his yearly salary from $372,000 to $409,200. That’s a $37,200 boost in pay. If you were on the council at the time of the vote, did you vote for or against the raise, and why? If you were not on the council but had the opportunity to vote on giving Zanoni a raise, how would you vote and why?

If I were on the council, I would evaluate the City Manager’s performance and the city’s budget before deciding on the raise. If I had the opportunity to vote, I would support a salary increase only if it’s justified by exceptional performance and aligns with the city’s financial health. Ensuring transparency and alignment with community priorities would be crucial in making such decisions.

________________________

6. There are several streets in need of repairs. What neighborhood streets do you think are in most need?

On the Westside of Corpus Christi, especially in the oldest neighborhoods, there are several streets in need of repairs. Areas with aging infrastructure, such as those around the downtown and historic districts, often have significant repair needs. Prioritizing these streets for maintenance and upgrades is essential to ensure safety and improve the quality of life for residents in these long-established parts of the city.

________________________

7. Our viewers say the stray dog population is a problem in the city’s westside and northside. Some animal advocates say our city animal shelter is overpopulated and would like it to become a “no kill” shelter. If elected, how would solve these issues?

To address the stray dog population and shelter overpopulation in Corpus Christi, I would focus on increasing funding for animal control and shelter services. Implementing a “no-kill” policy would involve enhancing adoption programs, expanding foster networks, and promoting responsible pet ownership through public education and spaying/neutering initiatives. Collaborating with local animal advocacy groups and expanding community outreach can help manage and reduce the stray dog population, ensuring a more effective and compassionate approach to animal welfare in our city.

________________________

8. In other cities, law enforcement agencies hold news conferences to inform residents of major incidents in their communities. Yet, the Corpus Christi Police Department rarely holds news conferences, especially after officer-involved shootings, or to alert the public about crime trends. How would you encourage our local police department to be more transparent?

To improve transparency, I would advocate for the Corpus Christi Police Department to hold regular news conferences and provide updates on major incidents and crime trends. Establishing a dedicated media relations team and clear communication policies would ensure timely and accurate information. Implementing community feedback mechanisms would also help build trust and enhance public understanding of law enforcement efforts.

________________________

9. Community events like Art Walk and Farmers Market have become popular over the last three years. What methods would you use to boost local businesses and with it, the local economy?

To boost local businesses and the economy in Corpus Christi, I would support expanding popular community events like Art Walk and Farmers Market, and also increase the number of food truck festivals. Promoting these events and providing more opportunities for local businesses to participate can drive higher attendance and attract visitors. Additionally, I would offer grants or incentives to help businesses thrive and collaborate with local business associations to support their growth and development.

________________________

10. The monthly Art Walk in Corpus Christi has become hugely popular over the last few months. If elected, what would you do to bring family-friendly events like this to our city?

If elected, I would collaborate with Visit Corpus Christi and the United Chamber of Commerce to bring more family-friendly events to the city. By working together, we can leverage their resources and networks to expand successful initiatives like the Art Walk and develop new activities that appeal to all ages. This collaboration would help enhance public spaces, increase event funding, and ensure broad participation, ultimately enriching Corpus Christi's cultural life and supporting local businesses.

________________________

11. Events like Art Walk, the annual Dia de Los Muertos, and St. Patrick’s Day Festival draw thousands of people to downtown Corpus Christi, but many attendees say there isn’t enough parking. What is your solution to this issue?

To solve parking issues during popular events in downtown Corpus Christi, I would expand and improve parking facilities, such as adding more lots or garages. Implementing shuttle services and encouraging public transportation can help reduce the parking burden. Promoting carpooling and providing real-time parking information through apps or digital signage would also assist attendees in finding available spots more easily.

________________________

12. Where do you plan on being on election night?

On election night, I plan to be in the heart of downtown Corpus Christi, at a central location where supporters and volunteers can come together. This will provide a focal point for celebrating the campaign’s efforts and staying connected with the community as we await the results.