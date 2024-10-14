KRIS 6 asked all the candidates the same 12 questions. These are the answers that we got back from Alberto Carrillo III.

1. If elected, what would be your three priorities?

1. Community Engagement and Transparency: Prioritize open communication between the city government and residents. Implement regular town hall meetings for residents to voice their concerns and ideas.

2. Economic Development and Job Creation: Improve towards creating an environment that supports local businesses and attracts new investments. Champion for initiatives that promote entrepreneurship, workforce development, and partnerships with educational institutions to equip residents with the skills needed for emerging job markets.

3. Infrastructure and Public Safety: Focus on improving a sound and smart infrastructure, including much needed streets/roads, public transportation, and parks. Ensure that neighborhoods are safe. Promote improved public safety resources and community policing initiatives to build trust between law enforcement and residents.

2. The city budget has been a topic of concern this summer. What are your concerns with the budget? If elected, what steps would you take to improve it?

Concerns -

Funding Allocation: There is no doubt by our residents how funds are distributed, with essential and improved services like public safety, and infrastructure, potentially underfunded. Transparency and Accountability: Residents may feel that the budget processes lack 'real' transparency, making it very difficult for them to understand how decisions are made and where their tax dollars are going.

Debt Management: Rising debt levels for me and our residents is a real a concern, impacting future budgets and the city's ability to fund necessary projects without increasing taxes. Steps to Improve the Budget: Without doubt, conduct a thorough budget review: Initiate a this review of current spending to identify inefficiencies and areas where funds can be redirected to priority services. Very Important - engage stakeholders to gather input on budgetary needs.

Improved Transparency: Implement clear and concise communication strategies to explain the budget process, making documents easily accessible (fewer pages!) and understandable to the public. Continue to host budget workshops to educate residents on fiscal matters.

Prioritize Community Needs: Establish a community-driven budgeting process where residents can directly influence funding priorities. This could involve surveys or forums to gather input on essential and important services and projects.

Promote Economic Diversification: Encourage the development of new revenue streams through business incentives, tourism initiatives, or grants. A stronger and healthier economy would help stabilize the budget and reduce having to reliance on property taxes.

Monitor and Adjust Accordingly: Establish a system for ongoing budget monitoring to ensure that spending is in line with priorities and is adjusted as needed based on changing circumstances or community feedback.

3. The Coastal Bend is home to several military installations, refineries, and industry. What kind of role do you see Corpus Christi playing in the next 10 years? How would you contribute to its growth?

Economic Hub: Corpus Christi should be a much improved city for economic activity, leveraging its strategic location and existing industries to attract new businesses and diversify the local economy. Sustainable Development Leader: By focusing on sustainable practices, balancing industrial needs with community needs.

Military and Community Partnership: Work on strengthening relationships with military installations would improve local support for service members and their families while building a collaboration on economic and community initiatives.

Strategies for Growth-

Promote Economic Diversification: Champion for policies that support growing industries, to reduce reliance on traditional sectors. This could involve incentivizing startups and supporting partnerships with universities.

Infrastructure Investment: Advocate for modernizing roads.

Workforce Development: Partner with local educational institutions and training programs to ensure residents have the skills needed for jobs in both traditional and growing industries. Promote apprenticeships and vocational training in-line with local needs.

Strengthening Military Ties: Work with military leaders to identify opportunities for collaboration that benefit both the military and the local economy, such as joint training programs that work towards integration.

4. Plans to build a desalination plant to serve Corpus Christi residents have been discussed for years. What additional water sources do you support and how long would it take to get them operational?

Additional Water Sources -

Recycled Water Systems: Description: Implementing advanced water recycling technologies to treat and reuse wastewater for non-potable uses, such as irrigation and industrial processes. Timeline: Typically, such systems can take 2-5 years to develop, this however depends on existing infrastructure and regulatory approvals. Rainwater Harvesting: Description: Encouraging residential and commercial rainwater harvesting systems to supplement water supply, particularly in new developments. Timeline: This can be initiated fairly quickly, with programs and incentives potentially rolled out within 1-2 years.

Groundwater Recharge Projects: Description: Improve on natural groundwater recharge through stormwater management practices and constructing recharge basins to maintain aquifer levels. Timeline: Depending on project scope, it can take 3-7 years to establish effective recharge systems.

Partnerships for Regional Water Supply: Example, Nueces River Authority. Description: Collaborating with neighboring municipalities or regional water authorities to develop shared water sources, such as inter-basin transfers or joint infrastructure projects. Timeline: Negotiations and planning could take 2-4 years, followed by construction, which may take several years depending on the project size. Investing in Infrastructure for Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR): Description: Developing systems to store excess surface water in aquifers for later use, helping manage supply during dry periods. Timeline: ASR projects typically require 3-5 years for permitting, design, and construction.

Conclusion: While desalination can be a significant part of the water strategy, diversifying water sources will improve towards sustaining adequate water resources. Collaborative planning and investment in multiple strategies can ensure that Corpus Christi meets its water needs effectively while minimizing environmental impact. Engaging with the community and stakeholders throughout this process is crucial to success.

5. In July, the Corpus Christi City Council voted to give City Manager Peter Zanoni a 10-percent pay raise. That increased his yearly salary from $372,000 to $409,200. That’s a $37,200 boost in pay. If you were on the council at the time of the vote, did you vote for or against the raise and why? If you were not on the council but had the opportunity to vote on giving Zanoni a raise, how would you vote and why?

I was not serving on the council - but I would have voted against a pay raise!!! Our city employees were not awarded a pay raise that I am aware of, so, no pay raise for the city manager. Period!!!

6. There are several streets in need of repairs. What neighborhood streets do you think are in most need?

In District 3, the Londontowne Subdivision, residential streets in each neighborhood, ie, Shannen, Country Club, etc., etc.

7. Our viewers say the stray dog population is a problem in the city’s westside and northside. Some animal advocates say our city animal shelter is overpopulated and would like it to become a “no kill” shelter. If elected, how would solve these issues?

1st - Accelerate Spay and Neuter Programs: Action: Expand access to low-cost or free spay and neuter services. Partner with local veterinarians and animal welfare organizations to hold regular clinics in neighborhoods with high stray populations. Impact: Reducing the number of unplanned litters can significantly decrease the stray population over time.

2nd - Adoption Programs: Action: Promote adoption events and partnerships with local businesses and community organizations. Utilize social media and community outreach to raise awareness about available pets. Impact: Increasing adoption rates helps alleviate overcrowding in shelters and gives animals a chance at a loving home.

3rd - Support for “No Kill” Initiatives: Action: Work towards transitioning the city animal shelter to a “no kill” status by implementing animal care policies, increasing rescue partnerships, and improving community education on responsible pet ownership. Impact: A focus on saving lives and improving shelter conditions can lead to better outcomes for animals in the community.

8. In other cities, law enforcement agencies hold news conferences to inform residents of major incidents in their communities. Yet, the Corpus Christi Police Department rarely holds news conferences especially after officer-involved shootings or to alert the public about crime trends. How would you encourage our local police department to be more transparent?

1st. Regular Community Briefings: Action: Encourage establishment of regular community briefings or town hall meetings where law enforcement can discuss recent incidents, crime trends, and community concerns. Impact: This can create a platform for open discussion between the police and the community, allowing residents to ask questions and express concerns.

2nd. Improved Media Communication: Action: Encourage the CCPD to develop a proactive media relations strategy, including regular press releases and news conferences after significant incidents, such as officer-involved shootings or major crime trends. Impact: Timely communication can help prevent misinformation and build public trust in the police’s handling of critical incidents.

9. Community events like Art Walk and Farmers Market have become popular over the last three years. What methods would you use to boost local businesses and with it, the local economy?

1. Promote Local Events: Action: Consider introducing additional events such as food festivals, craft fairs, or cultural celebrations that spotlight local businesses. Impact: Increased foot traffic during events can lead to higher sales for local vendors and stronger community engagement.

2. Support for Small Business Grants and Incentives: Action: Support for the establishment of grant programs or financial incentives for local businesses, particularly startups and those in underserved areas. Impact: Financial support can help small businesses invest in improvements, marketing, and job creation.

10. The monthly Art Walk in Corpus Christi has become hugely popular over the last few months. If elected, what would you do to bring family friendly events like this to our city?

1. Expand Existing Events: Action: Work to improve and expand the Art Walk by including additional activities such as live music, interactive art installations, children's workshops, and family-oriented entertainment. Impact: This will make the event more appealing to families and encourage greater participation.

2. Community Feedback and Engagement: Action: Actively seek input from families in the community about what types of events they would like to see. Use surveys or community meetings to gather ideas and preferences. Impact: Engaging the community in planning can lead to more successful and well-attended events.

11. Events like Art Walk, the annual Dia de Los Muertos, and St. Patrick’s Day Festival draw thousands of people to downtown Corpus Christi but many attendees say there isn’t enough parking. What is your solution to this issue?

1. Event-Specific Parking Plans: Action: Develop and implement specific parking plans for each major event, including designated parking areas, shuttle services, and clear signage directing attendees to available spots. Impact: This can streamline the parking process and reduce congestion.

2. Long-Term Parking Solutions: Action: Encourage for the development of additional parking structures or lots in downtown areas to accommodate growing attendance at events. Impact: Expanding long-term parking options can help manage future demand.

12. Where do you plan on being election night?

HOME!!!