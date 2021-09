CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If your child is obsessed with dinosaurs right now, it may actually be helping them.

The American Academy of Pediatrics investigated why so many children go through a dinosaur phase.

Researchers found many kids develop a fixation with imaginary things like fairies and monsters. And for many, dinosaurs seem imaginary.

Doctors say parents should embrace the interest, which typically starts around ages 3 to 4.

Most kids lose interest in dinosaurs around ages 5 and 6.